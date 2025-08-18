Dear tinkerers,

thanks so much for playing Rogue Voltage in Early Access. We are well on our way to the version 1.0.

The last 2 months were all about reworking the camp.

CAMP REWORK:

We have amazing new artwork for the camp structures.

Camp structures now bring their utility in the form of several granular upgrade levels instead of a single unlock.

Camp structures are built and upgraded with a new "Material" resource that you can buy for plasma while you're in camp and you also get material at the end of a run according to your score.

The camp can be accessed from main screen

The cost of the upgrades is still WIP. It's difficult to judge how long it will take to have it all upgraded.

VISUALS:

We overhauled the title screen to feature power lines, and there are randomized lightning strikes hitting the different electricity poles in the backgrounds

ROGUE VOLTAGE AT GAMESCOM:

Our gamescom showcase is Wednesday, August 20, 2-4 p.m. at A MAZE Digital Playground (10.2 E030) directly next to Indie Arena Booth.

If you're at gamescom and you would like to say hi, you're very much invited to step by.

More info on Bluesky



KNOWN BUGS:

There is an ongoing bug with the cooldown redirector window not showing properly. We're trying to have that resolved soon.

UPCOMING:

Ice biome (Prototype coming soon)

Please consider leaving a Steam Review

If you're having fun with Rogue Voltage, please consider leaving a Steam review.

Only 110 reviews left until we cross the important threshold of 500. You can just write a couple of words or a little meme why you think the game is fun - this helps a lot!

As usual, huge thanks to the lovely Discord-Community, who is extremely helpful and creative to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Come nerd out with us!

Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments or on the Discord.

Have a great summer!

All the best from Berlin,

Luca