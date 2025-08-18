 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19641065 Edited 18 August 2025 – 15:46:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
So as always, someone will find a bug you somehow missed. Well, quick hotfix!

* Fixed the descriptions of AI Generated Card and Machine Printed Card from breaking
* Fixed a bug in the main menu that prevented custom seeds from being inputted
* Made first round easier

