So as always, someone will find a bug you somehow missed. Well, quick hotfix!
* Fixed the descriptions of AI Generated Card and Machine Printed Card from breaking
* Fixed a bug in the main menu that prevented custom seeds from being inputted
* Made first round easier
Hotfix patch 1.0.0.1!
