The time for interviews is over. The coffee is brewing, and the chainsaws are revving. Stick It To The Stickman has officially launched into Steam Early Access!

Thank you to everyone who played the demo, sent us feedback, and kicked thousands of stickmen out of windows. You helped shape this 100% appropriate vision of upward mobility, and now the real corporate carnage begins.

Go out there and make your shareholders proud!

Double the stick, double the chaos. Grab this bundle and master the ancient art of flailing your way to victory, all while saving 10% on your purchase.

Or punch in, punch out, and blow everything up with the Stick It To The Stickman and A Few Quick Matches. Also available at 10% off. Perfect for short sessions and long HR complaints.