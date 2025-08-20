This update introduced the new feature of

MAP STARTING PARAMETERS

Start the game with new map parameters Starter Shipment: Choose between large, normal, small or no starter shipments from HQ. Starter Crew: Choose anywhere between 4 to 20 starter crew to get your base started. Starter Victory Points: Give yourself up to 12 victory points as a head start to get more expensive planes. Enemy Attack Severity: Play with stronger, normal or weaker enemy attacks. Or disable them completely. HQ Strikes. Disable HQ from penalizing your shipments or even disable them being able to close your base with strikes.

More map parameters will come in the future.

Other fixes and changes:

Pathfinding fixes and optimisation Even with lots of people, crew should now react smoother and be less stuck in deciding how to move.

Improved performance optimisation Small changes to the batching algorithm should improve overall performance in any quality setting.

Rolled out a minor Bugfix concerning the analytics

Issues we are currently working on:

We are currently working on the feature set of our first major update. Stay tuned for news on that in the next days

Challenge yourself and the community!

You have an idea for a special challenge that uses these new starting conditions? Or did you achieve something else impressive in the game?

