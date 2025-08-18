Update, Version 20250818
[The Siege of Dana]After the successful counter-attack, a funeral for the fallen soldiers will now be held in the chapel.
[Dana Shelter]Expanded the map.
【达那围城战】在成功的反击之后，教堂里现在会发生士兵的葬礼事件。
【达那避难所】扩展了地图。
