18 August 2025 Build 19640704 Edited 18 August 2025 – 15:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Traits: Added 8 new cultural and religious traits to diversify civilizations:
    `Gold Fever`, `Marine Treasures Fever`, and `Rare Feather Fever` increase satisfaction and consumption of their specific luxury good. `Holy Incense` allows priests to consume incense for Faith. `Caste System` boosts Legitimacy and Elite Satisfaction at the cost of Popular Satisfaction. `Royal Lineage` provides a constant Legitimacy bonus. `Justiciars` increases the effectiveness of Tribunals. `Exclusive Purity` makes all colonization efforts less effective.
  • You can now reroll the choices available in your first Trait Selection
  • You can now zoom more, and you can change the base size of nodes for bigger resolutions
  • You can change the autosave speed
  • Fixed an error with military and mercenary rebellions
  • Extraction logic was tweak to not focus too much on one resource
  • Cultural Assimilation cost a little more
  • Religious Conversion was a bit boosted
  • Fishing got slightly nerfed
  • National Propaganda and Citizen Right got their cost reduced
  • Working conditions give higher satisfaction but even more a decay on Factory Efficiency
  • Stability, Elite and Popular Satisfaction got their decay slightly increased
  • Slavery Emancipation now reduce Slavery Institution and the Elite dissatisfaction only exist if there is any slave left
  • Elites will stop trying to search Slavery Institution if you reach Philosophy 50
  • Fix Coastlines for Chitzen Iza region
  • Small localization changes

