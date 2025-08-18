- New Traits: Added 8 new cultural and religious traits to diversify civilizations:
`Gold Fever`, `Marine Treasures Fever`, and `Rare Feather Fever` increase satisfaction and consumption of their specific luxury good. `Holy Incense` allows priests to consume incense for Faith. `Caste System` boosts Legitimacy and Elite Satisfaction at the cost of Popular Satisfaction. `Royal Lineage` provides a constant Legitimacy bonus. `Justiciars` increases the effectiveness of Tribunals. `Exclusive Purity` makes all colonization efforts less effective.
- You can now reroll the choices available in your first Trait Selection
- You can now zoom more, and you can change the base size of nodes for bigger resolutions
- You can change the autosave speed
- Fixed an error with military and mercenary rebellions
- Extraction logic was tweak to not focus too much on one resource
- Cultural Assimilation cost a little more
- Religious Conversion was a bit boosted
- Fishing got slightly nerfed
- National Propaganda and Citizen Right got their cost reduced
- Working conditions give higher satisfaction but even more a decay on Factory Efficiency
- Stability, Elite and Popular Satisfaction got their decay slightly increased
- Slavery Emancipation now reduce Slavery Institution and the Elite dissatisfaction only exist if there is any slave left
- Elites will stop trying to search Slavery Institution if you reach Philosophy 50
- Fix Coastlines for Chitzen Iza region
- Small localization changes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update