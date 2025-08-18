This update adds the following...

Updated the Comanche's A.I. pilot controller so that it can handle the Comanche correctly. Your wingman should now be able to maintain formation etc.

Fixed some small gaps in the RAH-66 cockpit meshes

Added the RAH-66 Comanche without the Longbow Radar. This version is slightly faster and slightly more stealthy vs Radar. It is also a lot cheaper at 160pts ːsteamhappyː

All Comanche versions now have selectable paint schemes. These are also provided in an editable format in the usual \\Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Helicopter Skins\\ folders.

Fixed a nasty looking LOD mesh on the M261 Rocket Pod