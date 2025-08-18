 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19640687
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds the following...

  1. Updated the Comanche's A.I. pilot controller so that it can handle the Comanche correctly. Your wingman should now be able to maintain formation etc.

  2. Fixed some small gaps in the RAH-66 cockpit meshes

  3. Added the RAH-66 Comanche without the Longbow Radar. This version is slightly faster and slightly more stealthy vs Radar. It is also a lot cheaper at 160pts ːsteamhappyː

  4. All Comanche versions now have selectable paint schemes. These are also provided in an editable format in the usual \\Helicopter Gunship DEX_Data\\StreamingAssets\\Helicopter Skins\\ folders.

  5. Fixed a nasty looking LOD mesh on the M261 Rocket Pod

  6. Adjusted the pilot and co-pilot seating positions in the Comanche

Changed depots in sectorsystem branch

