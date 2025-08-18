Hello again! I've worked hard on another update for MakeRoom based on your feedback and comments ✨ This update adds new features, improvements, fixes and there's a bunch of new items. Let's dive right in!

Color wheel

One of the most requested features from the community is here: the color wheel! With it, you can pick any color you’d like for objects, walls, floors, and the background. It also includes HEX input and even remembers your recent selections. Plus, in the options menu you can now choose whether the palette or the wheel shows by default.

Vertical object movement

You can now hold Shift while scrolling to move an object vertically, making it much easier to build extra floors or place items at different heights. Wall-mounted objects can also be rotated when they’re not mounted, giving you more flexibility when decorating.

New items

This update also adds 30 new items including narrow kitchen cabinets, various coffee shop signs, awnings, a record player, park bench, vanity table and more plushies!

Thank you again for all the feedback and reviews, they're help a lot to bring these updates and include as many improvements as possible. Any ideas or requests are welcome, so feel free to post them. The full changelog can be found below:

Additions

Color wheel with last-used color memory and toggle in options

Vertical placement movement (hold SHIFT and scroll)

Two new samples were adding (Apothecary Corner & Thrift Shop)

Changes & improvements

Wall-mounted objects can be rotated when unmounted

Wall-mounted objects now mount to every vertical surface

Steam Workshop thumbnails increased to 1024×

Audio settings apply instantly

Sample loading optimized

Higher resolution sleeping effect

Improved smoke visuals

“Load” menu button renamed to “Open”

Light switches and outlets moved from “Wall Decoration” to “Electronics”

Changed “Chairs” category to “Chairs & Benches”

Camper van icon updated

Precise rotation hotkey changed from SHIFT to CTRL

Changed brown color tints slightly

Changed effect object icons

Fixes

Object placement cancels correctly when returning to menu

Backspace no longer triggers undo during text entry

Music skipping issue resolved

Page browsing fixed when opening Workshop items

Dialogue no longer overlaps buttons

Seagull flying speed corrected

“Back to menu” button hidden during photography/Workshop mode

Ambience volume no longer briefly resets

Unlockable secrets now require their exact code

Added back side visuals of 70+ objects

New options

New front option (Camper)

New wheel option (Camper)

4× New sidebar options (Camper)

4× New bumper options (Camper)

4× New painting options (Paintings)

New items