Thanks for playing! Balancing combat from watching people play online:



- Reduced Input buffer delays by 20% (Might tweak this some more in the future)

- Increased Ground Dash default velocity from 18.5 meters per second to 20 meters per second

- Increased Air Dash knock back time from .6 to .7 second when hitting armored or chunky NPCs



Dawn (yes that's her name) now blinks to interactive object to speed up down time during the day.