18 August 2025 Build 19640475 Edited 18 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing! Balancing combat from watching people play online:

- Reduced Input buffer delays by 20% (Might tweak this some more in the future)
- Increased Ground Dash default velocity from 18.5 meters per second to 20 meters per second
- Increased Air Dash knock back time from .6 to .7 second when hitting armored or chunky NPCs

Dawn (yes that's her name) now blinks to interactive object to speed up down time during the day.

