No changes of note, just updating some old projects to the latest Godot Engine version.



On a related note, I did just put out a prototype for a game I never finished earlier this year.



https://nuclear-raven-games.itch.io/touhou-carnage-parade-prototype



Had plans of getting this up to a level where I'd release it on Steam but certain factors led to me not finishing it.



Either way, AR won't be both the first and last game I release on here, God willing.



Edit: The demo has also been taken down, its version is quite old and not nearly representative of the final game in multiple ways.