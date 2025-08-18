No changes of note, just updating some old projects to the latest Godot Engine version.
On a related note, I did just put out a prototype for a game I never finished earlier this year.
https://nuclear-raven-games.itch.io/touhou-carnage-parade-prototype
Had plans of getting this up to a level where I'd release it on Steam but certain factors led to me not finishing it.
Either way, AR won't be both the first and last game I release on here, God willing.
Edit: The demo has also been taken down, its version is quite old and not nearly representative of the final game in multiple ways.
Minor maintenance patch.
