Fixed an issue where game time would not increase during pause

Fixed an issue where the construction menu would close when repeatedly clicking within the FOB area

Added a warning for missing First Aid Points

Fixed an issue where the combat map tutorial would pop up repeatedly

Fixed a crash when linking FOBs from the menu after selecting FOB area

Improved the precision of firing interval calculation

Fixed an issue where policy data wouldn’t load until policy menu was opened after loading a save

Added hover explanation for logistics links

Added instructions for assigning additional facility staff

Units will return to their own vehicle first when receiving a return-to-base order

Added tutorial text covering more details

When there is no medical point in FOB, the button for setting medical evac point is hidden

Fixed an issue where changing route during infantry movement caused position error

Added new in-game events

Added functionality for deleting FOBs and facilities

Fixed a crash that occurred during frontline First Aid Point construction

Fixed a crash caused by multi-grid buildings having parts outside the construction range