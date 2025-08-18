Fixed an issue where game time would not increase during pause
Fixed an issue where the construction menu would close when repeatedly clicking within the FOB area
Added a warning for missing First Aid Points
Fixed an issue where the combat map tutorial would pop up repeatedly
Fixed a crash when linking FOBs from the menu after selecting FOB area
Improved the precision of firing interval calculation
Fixed an issue where policy data wouldn’t load until policy menu was opened after loading a save
Added hover explanation for logistics links
Added instructions for assigning additional facility staff
Units will return to their own vehicle first when receiving a return-to-base order
Added tutorial text covering more details
When there is no medical point in FOB, the button for setting medical evac point is hidden
Fixed an issue where changing route during infantry movement caused position error
Added new in-game events
Added functionality for deleting FOBs and facilities
Fixed a crash that occurred during frontline First Aid Point construction
Fixed a crash caused by multi-grid buildings having parts outside the construction range
