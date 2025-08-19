Hello, this is Team Dunning-Kruger.

Based on your feedback, we’ve fixed some early bugs and applied a few updates.

Thank you!

Reroll Now Uses Gold from the Lobby

The currency required for the reroll feature in the level-up selection screen has been changed.

Previously: Gold earned only within the current stage

Now: Gold carried by the player (lobby gold)

Hero Nickname Display

The hero’s level and nickname are now displayed.

Nicknames are generated randomly, and more variations will be added or updated in future patches.

Sound Adjustment

Fixed an issue where the default sound settings were too low at game start.

The initial values have been adjusted, and the range of sound control has been expanded.

Unclaimed Achievement Notification

Added a feature that displays a notification on the lobby achievement button when rewards are available from cleared achievements.

Achievement progress visibility has also been improved.

Hit Effect Duration Adjustment



The hit effect duration for heroes, monsters, and castle walls was too long.

It has been shortened from 0.5s → 0.1s for a faster, smoother experience.

Simplified Animation on Mid-Game Exit

When giving up during gameplay, the defeat animation has been minimized, allowing quicker transition back to the lobby.