Hey Car Dealers!

Patch notes:

Improved the truck cargo view - decorative packages are now visually separated to avoid confusing players.



Fixed an issue where players in repair mode couldn’t access tape, even if it was in their storage.



The online parts ordering app is now also available via the in-game tablet.



Added new object detail levels, enhancing visibility and overall environment appearance.



In today’s devlog, we’re giving you a closer look at the mechanics of the new trailer. A new area has been added at the gas station, where you can refuel the tanker trailer.To do this, simply park in the designated area, connect the trailer hose to the fuel pump inlet, and - just like with regular refueling - interact with the pump.In the comments on the previous devlog, some of you asked whether refueling would have any impact on car sales. The answer is yes! With this update, we’re adding a bonus for selling a fueled car. It won’t affect the purchase price of vehicles, but selling fully fueled cars will give you an extra reputation bonus.In the upcoming devlogs, we’ll show you more details about the changes coming to your lot as part of this update.💬 Let us know what you think onandWe’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread: