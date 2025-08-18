CHANGES:
- Altered Tutorial Starting Battle to better showcase opponent probability
FIXES:
- Fixed some opponents having missing beasts
- Fixed hotkey unequipping items not working on newly traded beasts
- Fixed hotkey unequipping items not updating the beast information
- Fixed being able to move on the map after colliding with an enemy
- Fixed some Elite Breakers having an Echo Breaker Talent
- Fixed Enlighten VFX persisting after Evolving
- Fixed Elemental Chart sometimes not appearing during the Tutorial.
Changed files in this update