18 August 2025 Build 19640201 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.2.5 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.

CHANGES:
  • Altered Tutorial Starting Battle to better showcase opponent probability

FIXES:
  • Fixed some opponents having missing beasts
  • Fixed hotkey unequipping items not working on newly traded beasts
  • Fixed hotkey unequipping items not updating the beast information
  • Fixed being able to move on the map after colliding with an enemy
  • Fixed some Elite Breakers having an Echo Breaker Talent
  • Fixed Enlighten VFX persisting after Evolving
  • Fixed Elemental Chart sometimes not appearing during the Tutorial.

