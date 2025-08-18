- Fixed an issue where closing certain menus would affect the dialogue progression.
- Fixed a bug where saving and then reloading the game in certain situations would cause an error.
(Please be patient as we continue to work on the macOS architectural update and the multi-language version. We've made significant progress!)
August 19th Bug Fix Patch~
Update notes via Steam Community
