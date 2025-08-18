 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19640078 Edited 18 August 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where closing certain menus would affect the dialogue progression.

- Fixed a bug where saving and then reloading the game in certain situations would cause an error.

(Please be patient as we continue to work on the macOS architectural update and the multi-language version. We've made significant progress!)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3707782
macOS 64-bit Depot 3707783
