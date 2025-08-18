Hello everyone!

• Fixed a typo in the dictionary title when opening it from the magnifying glass—the ‘n’ was missing in “dictionary.”

• Added paging support in the dictionary display so that when choosing entries with two or more letters, you can browse beyond the first page.

Thank you for your detailed feedback—it helps us improve Motamo every day! Keep your bug reports and suggestions coming in the “Bugs & Feedback” discussion.

Happy word‑forming and see you in-game!