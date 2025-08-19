New

1. Talent "Weapon Disassembly": After selling a weapon, attributes are converted to modules based on quality.

2. Added 4 new add-ons.

3. Added "Judgment Day" as a secondary weapon.

4. Long-press "Interact" at NPC locations to continuously gift gifts.

Adjustments

1. Delayed triggering of the "Focused Moment" Token. Changed the effects of the third-level "Unstable Core" Token.

2. Reduced damage to some enemies in the fourth stage.

3. Adjusted the effects of some Freeze add-ons.

4. Significantly increased the damage of the Firepower Overload and Homing Barrage ammunition styles.

5. Increased the base multiplier of some weapons, speeding up the after Shake animation

6. Optimized special effects

7. "Debtor" maximum stacks adjusted to 30

8. Increased enemy toughness break time

Fixes

1. Unexpected enemy disappearance

2. Abnormal increase in health samples upon respawn

3. Stuttering issue caused by save/load timing

4. Attempting to fix UI freezes

5. Endless Mode summons unexpectedly disappear

6. Unexpected difficulty and buff effects during save/load

7. "Izanagi" hand break error

8. "Magic Lance" indiscriminate attack error

9. Abnormal damage caused by blocking indiscriminate projectiles from the player