I've been 100% speed running the game - well sort of - I'm still not great at speed running - but that let me test a bunch and find a bunch of small glitches.
- The Sphinx hallway and subsequent fight had a lot of glitches specifically related to the bubble shield and especially when members of the party who were not currently the player character had bubble shields.
- Oroboros used to glitch out if you unlocked a dragon while using his roll ability. Fixed that.
- At least two saw blades were working incorrectly if you changed the bubble shield properties in the difficulty settings menu.
- Nessie's ability had been significantly nerfed by a pre-launch change where I made you invincible after losing a bubble shield (the same way you're invincible after losing a life) - and I had missed that fact. I updated Nessie's ability so she stops being invincible if you press the ability button to generate a new bubble shield. This way she can more effectively use bubble shields as attacks.
- There was a glitch where you could get under the track on the roller coaster room - I believe I've fixed that now
- There were misplaced hitboxes resulting in invisible walls in the Unlock-Racer room
Small Glitches Fixed
