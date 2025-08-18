I've been 100% speed running the game - well sort of - I'm still not great at speed running - but that let me test a bunch and find a bunch of small glitches.

- The Sphinx hallway and subsequent fight had a lot of glitches specifically related to the bubble shield and especially when members of the party who were not currently the player character had bubble shields.

- Oroboros used to glitch out if you unlocked a dragon while using his roll ability. Fixed that.

- At least two saw blades were working incorrectly if you changed the bubble shield properties in the difficulty settings menu.

- Nessie's ability had been significantly nerfed by a pre-launch change where I made you invincible after losing a bubble shield (the same way you're invincible after losing a life) - and I had missed that fact. I updated Nessie's ability so she stops being invincible if you press the ability button to generate a new bubble shield. This way she can more effectively use bubble shields as attacks.

- There was a glitch where you could get under the track on the roller coaster room - I believe I've fixed that now

- There were misplaced hitboxes resulting in invisible walls in the Unlock-Racer room