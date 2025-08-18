Hello Divers!

We have conducted an additional update to address the recent issue in starting the game on Steam Deck.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

Win: v1.0.5.1679

◈ Update Content:

Bug fixes

\[Bug Fixes]

Fixed issues that prevented the game from launching on Steam Deck This update includes all updates included in the v1.0.5.1674 patch. \[Read full patch notes]



Additional Information

In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the \[File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server.

Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket. Windows:

%LocalAppData%..LocalLownexonDAVE THE DIVER Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or ~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!

