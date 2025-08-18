 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19639942 Edited 18 August 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Divers!

We have conducted an additional update to address the recent issue in starting the game on Steam Deck.

Please find the details below:

◈ Update Version:

  • Win: v1.0.5.1679

◈ Update Content:

  • Bug fixes

\[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed issues that prevented the game from launching on Steam Deck

Additional Information

  • In case of crashes, freezing, or graphical issues, please refer to the \[File Verification Guide] and follow the steps.

  • If you experience any issues after the patch, please reach out to us through the official DAVE THE DIVER Discord server.
    Please compress the files from the path below and attach them to the ticket.

    Windows:
    %LocalAppData%..LocalLownexonDAVE THE DIVER

    Mac OS:
    ~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log
    ~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData
    or

    ~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

    Steam Deck:
    ./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

  • If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

  • Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

A big thanks to everyone, including the individuals below who reported bugs. We appreciate your contributions!

