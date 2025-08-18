I've been working hard on the Stardeus v0.14 "Story & Drama" major update over the summer and it's almost ready!
It's now open for public testing. If you'd like to try it and provide feedback, follow these steps to activate it:
- Right-click Stardeus in your Steam library.
- Choose "Properties."
- Select the "Betas" tab.
- Choose "v0_14_pre" from the dropdown.
There are many significant changes to the gameplay, there will be a separate post about it.
Discuss the update on Discord in the #v014-playtest channel or here on Steam. Bug reports and feedback are greatly appreciated!
The v0.14 update will launch for everyone after several weeks. See you then!
- spajus
Changed depots in v0_14_pre branch