18 August 2025 Build 19639926 Edited 18 August 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

I've been working hard on the Stardeus v0.14 "Story & Drama" major update over the summer and it's almost ready!

It's now open for public testing. If you'd like to try it and provide feedback, follow these steps to activate it:
  1. Right-click Stardeus in your Steam library.
  2. Choose "Properties."
  3. Select the "Betas" tab.
  4. Choose "v0_14_pre" from the dropdown.




There are many significant changes to the gameplay, there will be a separate post about it.

Discuss the update on Discord in the #v014-playtest channel or here on Steam. Bug reports and feedback are greatly appreciated!

The v0.14 update will launch for everyone after several weeks. See you then!

- spajus

Changed depots in v0_14_pre branch

View more data in app history for build 19639926
Windows 64-bit Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
Linux 64-bit Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
macOS 64-bit Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
