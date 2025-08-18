 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19639912 Edited 18 August 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

KKCKC 0.5.3 Version has been updated.



Balance

  • Improved the abilities of the "Paint Gun" and "Paint Spear" keycaps.
  • Enhanced the abilities of the "Triple-Shot Bullet", "Claw", and "Triple Shot" keycaps.
  • Improved the abilities of the "Shockwave" keycap.
  • Improved the probability system.


Visual

  • Completely redesigned keycap and achievement icons.
  • Improved visibility of the "Matrix" theme.
  • Improved the visual effects of the "Molotov" active keycap.


Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where text content did not display properly in certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue that occurred when using the "Slot Machine" keycap.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2514911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link