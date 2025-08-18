KKCKC 0.5.3 Version has been updated.
Balance
- Improved the abilities of the "Paint Gun" and "Paint Spear" keycaps.
- Enhanced the abilities of the "Triple-Shot Bullet", "Claw", and "Triple Shot" keycaps.
- Improved the abilities of the "Shockwave" keycap.
- Improved the probability system.
Visual
- Completely redesigned keycap and achievement icons.
- Improved visibility of the "Matrix" theme.
- Improved the visual effects of the "Molotov" active keycap.
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue where text content did not display properly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when using the "Slot Machine" keycap.
Changed files in this update