🛠️ Bugfix:
- Unique target system: each zombie now reserves its own prey or objective (chicken, rock, cactus, etc.).
➝ Result: no more overlaps, much smoother harvesting ✅
- Le bouton « Quitter le jeu » ne disparaissait pas quand on ouvrait les paramètres, c'est corrigé.
🔧 Changes:
- The "100" in the hospital tutorial has been increased to 125
- The zombie menu now adapts to its position facing the edge of the screen (⚠️ still under construction, so there may be display bugs)
✨ Additions:
- First mega-event: Earthquake 🌍
➝ When there are fewer than 5 rocks left on the map, an earthquake is triggered.
➝ A huge rift opens and gradually grows, shaking the entire map 3 times. ➝ After that, a new wave of boulders appears, ready to be mined.
➝ This event will automatically repeat each time the threshold of 5 boulders is reached.
- Added in-game cheat code R + 0 to remove all rocks and be able to test the earthquake event.
💡 Additional information:
– Single target remains the rule for animals that a zombie can defeat alone.
– Later, when we add mega-units, they will allow multi-zombie battles.
– ⚠️ Transparency: These mega-units are not yet planned or dated; we're just clarifying the rule in advance.
Bêta Version [0.0.18]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3909981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update