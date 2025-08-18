🛠️ Bugfix:

- Unique target system: each zombie now reserves its own prey or objective (chicken, rock, cactus, etc.).

➝ Result: no more overlaps, much smoother harvesting ✅

- Le bouton « Quitter le jeu » ne disparaissait pas quand on ouvrait les paramètres, c'est corrigé.



🔧 Changes:

- The "100" in the hospital tutorial has been increased to 125

- The zombie menu now adapts to its position facing the edge of the screen (⚠️ still under construction, so there may be display bugs)



✨ Additions:

- First mega-event: Earthquake 🌍

➝ When there are fewer than 5 rocks left on the map, an earthquake is triggered.

➝ A huge rift opens and gradually grows, shaking the entire map 3 times. ➝ After that, a new wave of boulders appears, ready to be mined.

➝ This event will automatically repeat each time the threshold of 5 boulders is reached.

- Added in-game cheat code R + 0 to remove all rocks and be able to test the earthquake event.



💡 Additional information:

– Single target remains the rule for animals that a zombie can defeat alone.

– Later, when we add mega-units, they will allow multi-zombie battles.

– ⚠️ Transparency: These mega-units are not yet planned or dated; we're just clarifying the rule in advance.