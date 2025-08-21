After almost 2 years in development, I’ve finally launched early access to my first PC game. I can’t believe my dream game is becoming real! Unfortunately, it happened a little earlier than planned because of my job situation, which I described in the previous post. Anyway, I want to say a BIG thank you to everyone who played the demo, sent feedback, and supported me with kind words, it means the world to me! I love you guys! ❤️

As far as I know, Steam’s algorithms like games that have good activity at launch. So if you can buy the game, play it, and write a review as soon as possible, I’ll be extremely grateful. It can really make a difference. As a solo dev, I can rely only on you!

For the past few months, I’ve been working really hard on new content and fixes. The demo was played by about 5500 players, and you submitted over 600 feedback forms - that’s a BIG number for a small dev like me. I carefully read all of them, fixed a lot of things, and made notes for future updates. Thank you for your time! Below, you’ll find the patch notes.

0.2.0 Patch Notes

New features and content:

Level and Perks System You’ll gain XP for all kinds of activities - exploring the world, gathering resources, defeating enemies, and more. Every time you level up, you’ll get a skill point to spend. For now, there are 50 levels, 5 skill branches (Hunger, Thirst, Stamina, Strength, Protection), and 25 perks, including some legendary ones with awesome buffs!

Trading Company Take big trade orders for gold coins, improve your company, and unlock more order slots! You can also buy road passes here for new biomes. In the future, the Trading Company will get more mechanics, like hiring teams for separate adventures, choosing your flag, company name, and more.

Game Items Book I like collections in games, and I know that some of you have been waiting for this feature as well. In the menu, you can now see your full collection of items and track how many you’ve unlocked.

New Biome - Golden Sands This biome is really different from the forest ones. It’s a desert with a new plant - the Green Cactus. Take your axe and see what you can gather from it. This biome is also a great source for farming ores, as it has twice as many as forests, and silver can now only be found here. You’ll also discover a brand new point of interest, ruins, and new enemies! The biome is available from adventure level 4 and up.

New Items and Crafts The game now has 107 items and about 60 crafting recipes, and this list is constantly growing. One of the new items is the Caravan Compass - an item that shows you the direction and distance to your caravan.

New Enemies Added spiders, as well as new types of wolves and boars for higher danger levels. Spiders are a source of silk for crafting silk threads, which are needed for new high-tier armor. In future updates, I plan to rework the behavior of all enemies, so stay tuned!

Elite Enemies A new type of enemy marked with a red skull. They spawn rarely, have more health and damage, and drop exclusive, valuable loot. In this patch, meet the Brown Bear - it drops components for epic high-tier armor . Found only in Windy Hills and Orange Forest, and in adventures with danger level 4 and above. Happy hunting!

Unlocked new adventure levels Now 6 out of 10 levels are available. Levels 5–6 require a new Purple Seal Scroll , which can be bought at the Trading Company.

Orange Forest is now even more… Orange ;D

Rebalanced Loot and Points of Interest Each biome now has unique advantages - different amounts of ores, plants, exclusive loot, and more.

Improvements and fixes:

Improved jumping

Improved adventure generation: now no more than 2 similar biomes can be offered at once, with different settings (loot rating, danger level)

Improved loot spawning: more chances to find items on surfaces, and up to 4 items can spawn in one stack

Shortened and sped up the pickaxe swing animation

Time flow can now be changed while sitting on the cart (x1, x3, x5)

Removed small rocks on roads (they confused new players who tried to gather them)

Character now always dismounts the cart correctly, without being pushed forward

Cart sounds stop when the game is paused

Added FPS limit option to the settings menu

Fixed a rare bug with hills on roads

UI improvements and performance optimizations

There are a lot of plans for new content and improvements that I’m extremely excited to implement, because I’ve always dreamed about a survival game like this one. In future updates, you can expect new BIG cities with different activities - for example, a broken house you can buy, restore, and unlock new features in. There will also be new biomes, new enemy behavior, new weapons, and more!

Check out the roadmap and chat with the community on Discord: https://discord.gg/cumGeJcPz8