Attention Station Commanders!
Version 0.1.2.7 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!
Changes:
- New building: Quantum Storage Unit: Feed in items and parts and access them from your Drone's inventory anywhere
- New Parts: Quantum Crystals and Quantum Computers
- New Building: Centrifuge: Can turn Nuclear Waste into useable Uranium
- Added Thai Language
- Added Portuguese (Brazil) language
- Added Turkish lanaguage
- Can now build blueprints onto the top level of your station (hold ALT)
- Can now overlap blueprint parts over same-sized buildings
- The "Create Blueprint" UI now takes up less screen space
- The Mk 2 Smelter now has a 100% output speed increase over the Mk 1
- The Module Priority system has been reworked:
- All building start at Priority 3
- Items will be sent to highest priority buildings first and only to lower priority when full
- Can now mass-set priorities using the Multi-Select tool
- Can now choose which Module Mk 1/2/3 you want to build when placing a building, and your choice will be saved for the default in future
- Added a Item Input Rate readout on modules
- Artifact no longer get stuck between two Artifact Analyzers when dropped exactly between them
- Can now set item filters on the Drone Inventory and Quantum Storage
- Added Credits in main menu
- When in REPAIR Mode all damaged modules are now highlighted
- You can now chain buildings with multiple pipe connectors together such as Fusion Reactors
- Placing pipes now highlights colliding modules
- Added an option to remove screen-shakes and radiation glitch effects
- Added a Trash All button to containers so you can quickly destroy items inside/destroy them
- Added a keyboard shortcut to sort items in your drone or selected/hovered module
- Added a hotkey to open/close the Filter Item menu
- Added an icon in the Status View for shielded modules
- Identical equipment will now be combined in the HUD to take up less space (e.g. Defence Micro Drone)
- Exotic matter asteroids now spawn in Junkyard zone
- Holding ALT now always shows expanded popups in LINK mode
- Added option to lock cursor when middle-mouse panning
- Made some changes to the Particle Accelerator power consumption compared to loop length
- Mk 2 Smelter item send speed increased to 300 items/min
- Now much easier to see if you have insufficient amounts of an item
- Can now disable "Freighters Waiting" in the Settings > User Interface menu
- Multi-selling lots of buildings now only creates a single pod for leftover items you cannot store in your drone
- Servitors will always drop off resources into a destination that has space, or will wait with a message if none are available
- Full Module Stun upgrade now makes modules impervious to being stunned
- Added 2 x Shield Generator to Crusader parts list
- You can now hold SHIFT to quickly LINK modules using the Multi-Select mode
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where having 2 x Depot buildings (e.g. Fuel Bay/Ammo Bay) above each other can grab the current ship
- Fixed some Cloud miner Collision
- Blueprints with radar dishes no longer appear unconnected in space
- Pipe directions now saved in Blueprints correctly (new blueprints only)
- Freighter Docks and Wormholes in blueprints are now named correctly when built
- Modules no longer appear in Low Power state when built from Blueprint
- Throwing an explosive Gasbag Plant at another will now explode both plants
- Thumb Mouse Button now shows as "Thumb" in inputs
- Fixed an issue when building modules with Upper Layer Hidden enabled not being hidden
- Newly spawned asteroids now appear in the map view
- Fixed an issue where pipes would show as wrong direction in some situations
- Fixed an issue with modules appearing in Low Power mode after being built via Blueprints
- You can now select "None" in multi-select mode to reset factory recipes
- Invalid modules no longer count towards total build cost when placing a blueprint
- Connected buildings no longer highlight when using multi-select mode
- Fixed an issue where you could leave parts of your station disconnected
- The servitor bot now shows the correct target asteroid type etc
- Events no longer clips on the map view (e.g. electromagnetic storm)
- Artifacts/asteroids out-of-map-bounds now will be fixed on loading game
- Calculator can now accept commas as decimal separators
