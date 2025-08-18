 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19639731 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:06:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Station Commanders!

Version 0.1.2.7 [EA] is now available on your Steam Client - please restart Steam to auto-update to this version now!


Changes:

  • New building: Quantum Storage Unit: Feed in items and parts and access them from your Drone's inventory anywhere
  • New Parts: Quantum Crystals and Quantum Computers
  • New Building: Centrifuge: Can turn Nuclear Waste into useable Uranium
  • Added Thai Language
  • Added Portuguese (Brazil) language
  • Added Turkish lanaguage
  • Can now build blueprints onto the top level of your station (hold ALT)
  • Can now overlap blueprint parts over same-sized buildings
  • The "Create Blueprint" UI now takes up less screen space
  • The Mk 2 Smelter now has a 100% output speed increase over the Mk 1
  • The Module Priority system has been reworked:
    • All building start at Priority 3
    • Items will be sent to highest priority buildings first and only to lower priority when full
    • Can now mass-set priorities using the Multi-Select tool

  • Can now choose which Module Mk 1/2/3 you want to build when placing a building, and your choice will be saved for the default in future
  • Added a Item Input Rate readout on modules
  • Artifact no longer get stuck between two Artifact Analyzers when dropped exactly between them
  • Can now set item filters on the Drone Inventory and Quantum Storage
  • Added Credits in main menu
  • When in REPAIR Mode all damaged modules are now highlighted
  • You can now chain buildings with multiple pipe connectors together such as Fusion Reactors
  • Placing pipes now highlights colliding modules
  • Added an option to remove screen-shakes and radiation glitch effects
  • Added a Trash All button to containers so you can quickly destroy items inside/destroy them
  • Added a keyboard shortcut to sort items in your drone or selected/hovered module
  • Added a hotkey to open/close the Filter Item menu
  • Added an icon in the Status View for shielded modules
  • Identical equipment will now be combined in the HUD to take up less space (e.g. Defence Micro Drone)
  • Exotic matter asteroids now spawn in Junkyard zone
  • Holding ALT now always shows expanded popups in LINK mode
  • Added option to lock cursor when middle-mouse panning
  • Made some changes to the Particle Accelerator power consumption compared to loop length
  • Mk 2 Smelter item send speed increased to 300 items/min
  • Now much easier to see if you have insufficient amounts of an item
  • Can now disable "Freighters Waiting" in the Settings > User Interface menu
  • Multi-selling lots of buildings now only creates a single pod for leftover items you cannot store in your drone
  • Servitors will always drop off resources into a destination that has space, or will wait with a message if none are available
  • Full Module Stun upgrade now makes modules impervious to being stunned
  • Added 2 x Shield Generator to Crusader parts list
  • You can now hold SHIFT to quickly LINK modules using the Multi-Select mode


Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where having 2 x Depot buildings (e.g. Fuel Bay/Ammo Bay) above each other can grab the current ship
  • Fixed some Cloud miner Collision
  • Blueprints with radar dishes no longer appear unconnected in space
  • Pipe directions now saved in Blueprints correctly (new blueprints only)
  • Freighter Docks and Wormholes in blueprints are now named correctly when built
  • Modules no longer appear in Low Power state when built from Blueprint
  • Throwing an explosive Gasbag Plant at another will now explode both plants
  • Thumb Mouse Button now shows as "Thumb" in inputs
  • Fixed an issue when building modules with Upper Layer Hidden enabled not being hidden
  • Newly spawned asteroids now appear in the map view
  • Fixed an issue where pipes would show as wrong direction in some situations
  • Fixed an issue with modules appearing in Low Power mode after being built via Blueprints
  • You can now select "None" in multi-select mode to reset factory recipes
  • Invalid modules no longer count towards total build cost when placing a blueprint
  • Connected buildings no longer highlight when using multi-select mode
  • Fixed an issue where you could leave parts of your station disconnected
  • The servitor bot now shows the correct target asteroid type etc
  • Events no longer clips on the map view (e.g. electromagnetic storm)
  • Artifacts/asteroids out-of-map-bounds now will be fixed on loading game
  • Calculator can now accept commas as decimal separators

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3242951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link