- Changed how Meow's are sent and received

- Added number of players currently in lobby to the lobby UI

- Fixed menu offset in relation to Bongo Cat when scaling the UI

- Fixed player names disappearing on some occasions after scaling or flipping a cat

- Fixed an issue where presets were not loaded properly if dynamic presets was disabled

- Fixed an issue with the new item popup when scaling the UI

- Fixed flipped cats getting reset when scaling all cats

- Fixed auto hide counter not working properly with on-demand rendering

- Fixed always on top not working on startup