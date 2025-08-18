 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19639596 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Changed how Meow's are sent and received
- Added number of players currently in lobby to the lobby UI
- Fixed menu offset in relation to Bongo Cat when scaling the UI
- Fixed player names disappearing on some occasions after scaling or flipping a cat
- Fixed an issue where presets were not loaded properly if dynamic presets was disabled
- Fixed an issue with the new item popup when scaling the UI
- Fixed flipped cats getting reset when scaling all cats
- Fixed auto hide counter not working properly with on-demand rendering
- Fixed always on top not working on startup

Changed files in this update

Depot 3419431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link