- Changed how Meow's are sent and received
- Added number of players currently in lobby to the lobby UI
- Fixed menu offset in relation to Bongo Cat when scaling the UI
- Fixed player names disappearing on some occasions after scaling or flipping a cat
- Fixed an issue where presets were not loaded properly if dynamic presets was disabled
- Fixed an issue with the new item popup when scaling the UI
- Fixed flipped cats getting reset when scaling all cats
- Fixed auto hide counter not working properly with on-demand rendering
- Fixed always on top not working on startup
Small fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update