Hi everyone! We’ve just pushed a new update with lots of improvements to the game experience, performance, and stability. Take a look at what’s new:

🌍 Better Connections & Gameplay

You can now choose your game region/server from the Settings menu. This helps improve connection and reduce lag.

All 5 current Raiders have received balance tweaks and polish to make combat feel even better.

Updated our core tech under the hood (Photon & Quantum) to keep things running fast.

🖥️ New & Updated Menus

Several screens have been freshly updated for clarity and style: Add Friend, Enter Code Character Selection Reward & Post-Game screens Settings Pop-ups when you disconnect or quit

Icons across the game have been touched up for a cleaner look.

🐛 Bug Fixes & Polish

UI now scales correctly on different screen sizes and resolutions.

Fixed a bug causing enemies to get stuck in corners.

Small fixes across animations and character setups.

Jak’s dash issue when entering shop is now resolved!

Jerar’s ultimate whilst dashing issue is fixed.

Ultimates showing earlier than expected due to poor connection is also resolved!

Thanks so much for playing Raiders Rise and helping us improve along the way! If you want to continue providing feedback or give V0.5 a go, hop onto our Discord where we host play sessions every Saturday 10pm CET!