Karaoke nights, real estate upgrades, market improvements, and new ways to spend time with Amy — update 0.7 brings a bit of everything (and a lot of fixes too).

New Karaoke mini-game

Properties now have a condition stat you’ll need to maintain

Added property sorting

You can now bulk invest in commercial real estate and upgrade their condition by district

Commodity prices now influence sector growth

New random events related to real estate

Building your friendship with Amy now gives new bonuses

Amy can now analyze companies or entire sectors, give random tips, and more

Amy might invite you to go downtown with her