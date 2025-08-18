 Skip to content
Major 18 August 2025 Build 19639488 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Karaoke nights, real estate upgrades, market improvements, and new ways to spend time with Amy — update 0.7 brings a bit of everything (and a lot of fixes too).

  • New Karaoke mini-game

  • Properties now have a condition stat you’ll need to maintain

  • Added property sorting

  • You can now bulk invest in commercial real estate and upgrade their condition by district

  • Commodity prices now influence sector growth

  • New random events related to real estate

  • Building your friendship with Amy now gives new bonuses

  • Amy can now analyze companies or entire sectors, give random tips, and more

  • Amy might invite you to go downtown with her

  • New wardrobe menu where you can view all of Amy’s unlocked outfits

Fixes & Tweaks:

  • Poker bugs fixed

  • Employees won’t ask to join if your team is already full

  • Stock splits now take short positions into account properly

  • Fixed bugs with company graphs not displaying or resetting filters

  • Many other small fixes and improvements

