Karaoke nights, real estate upgrades, market improvements, and new ways to spend time with Amy — update 0.7 brings a bit of everything (and a lot of fixes too).
New Karaoke mini-game
Properties now have a condition stat you’ll need to maintain
Added property sorting
You can now bulk invest in commercial real estate and upgrade their condition by district
Commodity prices now influence sector growth
New random events related to real estate
Building your friendship with Amy now gives new bonuses
Amy can now analyze companies or entire sectors, give random tips, and more
Amy might invite you to go downtown with her
New wardrobe menu where you can view all of Amy’s unlocked outfits
Fixes & Tweaks:
Poker bugs fixed
Employees won’t ask to join if your team is already full
Stock splits now take short positions into account properly
Fixed bugs with company graphs not displaying or resetting filters
Many other small fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update