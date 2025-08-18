 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19639462
- fixes to stability tuner not visually showing upgrades
- fixes to audio mapping through audio manager and properly muting
- balances to quick thumbs upgrade to make more viable initially

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3725621
