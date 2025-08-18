 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19639435 Edited 18 August 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to a bug report, the Mission Descriptions and the Shop items descriptions were fixed.
It was due to a single empty character left in the Localization Data...

Thank you LYR for reporting the bug! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Neon Tail Content Depot 1126271
