At long last, the game is released. Hey everyone!

I am happy and excited to announce that after a year and a half in development, Mau Squared, the Rogue Lite based on the classic game Mau Mau (Or Uno, for those more familiar with the modern version) is now available!

It's been one journey and a half, and I can't wait to hear people's opinions on it! I'm excited to see how people react, what people find fun, feedback people have, and so on!

So please, if you have a moment, I encourage you to check the game and try it out!