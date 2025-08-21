Greetings, Brinehunters!



We just applied a new hotfix to Abyssus, intended to solve some of the issues reported since the launch of the game.

We are still working on your feedback, and we will roll out further fixes as we investigate and take action on the different issues you report.

Please keep in mind that in order to apply the fix, Abyssus must be closed and restarted. Moreover, you won’t be able to join the sessions of players who have not downloaded it yet.



BUG FIXES:

Optimized Gauge should now correctly increase shotgun damage after a Boss has been frozen or slowed.

After rejoining a lobby, some of the animated objectives no longer appear frozen.

Players should no longer get stuck in the Diving Bell after defeating Secret Phase To'raka.

Fixed a crash happening when equipping a loadout without getting a savegame.

Fixed a crash happening when accepting session invites without a valid unique NetID

Dying during the Secret Phase To'raka countdown should no longer cause visual issues.

The Diving Bell no longer appears during To'raka's second phase.

The “Weapon Mastery” challenge should now be completed as intended.

The “Speedster” challenge can now be completed correctly

The “Collector” challenge should now work as intended and should be retroactively awarded to players who completed all weapons and abilities.

The “Turret Mastery” and “Unstable Cores” challenges should now work as intended.

The “No Need” challenge should now also work with syringes not obtained during the run.

Spark Orbs should now have the right color in multiplayer.

The Plasma Launcher projectiles’ color is now consistent with primary/secondary fire.

The New Monarch challenge should now give the correct notification once unlocked.

Stable String stacks no longer reset when an enemy dies.

Players should no longer take damage when entering a new zone.

Enemies should no longer get stuck in walls.

Players should no longer trigger an infinite loading screen on ALT-TAB.

It is now possible to switch tabs with RB and LB after changing languages.

Players should no longer get stuck in the Workbench by dashing into it as it's opening.

The hole in the Royal Gardens’ Flooded Hamlet should now be easier to get out of.

Players should no longer be able to die after defeating Secret Phase To'raka.

Diver Suit's left arm no longer appears deformed on the camera.

The indicator for when Automatic Action and Trigger mutators are active should now appear correctly.

The Unstable Core mod should now stun enemies as intended.

Execute now counts as a melee attack for the “Unbeatable” challenge

Explosive Culling mod should now increase damage based on missing enemy health as intended.

Power from Pain buff should now update correctly.

Accelerating Core should no longer increase range when shooting in quick succession.

Fixed some controller-related issues: Players can now move right when viewing Expeditions with a controller.

Players should now be able to view profiles and access all the relevant options when playing on a controller.

Players should no longer get stuck in the Helmet selection in the Wardrobe when using a controller.