18 August 2025 Build 19638919 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
感谢大家热情的反馈，这是今天的第二次更新！修复了一些常见导致游戏出BUG的地方
===========================
*修复了UI描述错误的地方
*修复相册无法解锁部分CG的BUG
*修复部分成就无法解锁的BUG
*修复白屏问题
*增加部分演出
*修改部分剧本文本
===========================
祝大家玩得开心——

