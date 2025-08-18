感谢大家热情的反馈，这是今天的第二次更新！修复了一些常见导致游戏出BUG的地方
===========================
*修复了UI描述错误的地方
*修复相册无法解锁部分CG的BUG
*修复部分成就无法解锁的BUG
*修复白屏问题
*增加部分演出
*修改部分剧本文本
===========================
祝大家玩得开心——
8.18更新说明2
