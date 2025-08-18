Fix
Fixed an issue where hero \[Gang] caused an error when killing a teammate.
Fixed an issue where some status effects provided by game rules displayed incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where an error occurred after the Super League playoffs ended.
Fixed an issue where some hero card effects of the new hero \[leon] were incorrect.
Fixed some abnormal effects caused by version rules.
Fixed an issue where the equipment unlock progress in the Tab interface displayed incorrectly.
Changed depots in beta branch