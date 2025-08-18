 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19638887 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:46:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix

  1. Fixed an issue where hero \[Gang] caused an error when killing a teammate.

  2. Fixed an issue where some status effects provided by game rules displayed incorrectly.

  3. Fixed an issue where an error occurred after the Super League playoffs ended.

  4. Fixed an issue where some hero card effects of the new hero \[leon] were incorrect.

  5. Fixed some abnormal effects caused by version rules.

  6. Fixed an issue where the equipment unlock progress in the Tab interface displayed incorrectly.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19638887
Depot 1278541
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link