Greetings, Exiles!

We’ve been hard at work at the tinkerer’s bench, and we’re ready with the fruits of our toils: The August Update includes a slew of bugfixes, optimizations, and quality-of-life improvements for Conan Exiles, as well as some new content and goodies to delve into:

Better pathing for Living Settlements NPCs, improved performance during Purges, a “Coup de Grace” truncheon fix, and multiple streaming and loading optimizations and fixes--among tons of other improvements.

Introducing the Dark Dregs! Find light in the darkness in a fresh twist on a classic dungeon experience, available for a limited time from now until September 19th. New challenges and rewards await those who brave the depths!

Dark Dregs replaces the original Dregs while it is active, and is accessible through the same entrance.

After the 19th, it will join Bounty Hunting and The Sacred Hunt as rotating events and will return for set intervals in the future.

The Black Lotus Bazaar has new delights for the fashionable and discerning Exile! Look forward to new bundles like Khitan New Year and the Vanir Cabin!

As we’ve continued our work on Conan Exiles this year and focusing on the overall health of the game, we'd also like to provide an update on the direction we're taking future updates.

We previously talked about making Conan Exiles better and not just bigger. We’ve seen this decision resonate with many of you as well. As part of that effort, we are moving away from the Age and Chapter structure which was about making the game bigger. We will continue to work on fixing long-standing bugs, make tweaks to existing content and add more quality of life changes to the game.

Now, onto the patch notes:

General Gameplay & Systems (All Platforms)

Multiple placeholder localization strings were corrected in the Admin Panel

Attribute points could desync after level-ups during server crashes Coup de Grace truncheon did not properly kill T1–T3 thralls, instead leaving them unconscious

Stacking and clipping issues affected various placeable items including kegs, tables, desks, and paintings

Sorcerous pet food had incorrect expiration timers across server types

Stability loss on upgraded altars occurred if placeables were present during model scaling changes

Crafting the Keystone did not return the item or ingredients on dedicated servers when using drag-and-drop method

Battering Ram was not available for crafting at appropriate Blacksmith benches

Executioner Chest placement was too close to cliff edge, risking player or item loss

Player characters could respawn inside previously visited dungeons after death or relogging

Dismemberment effects from Battle Pass content were not triggering as expected

Character creation settings were not consistently saved for newly created characters

Sated food buff unintentionally reduced base health values

Multiplicative stat modifiers with the same value failed to apply consistently

Turanian Tiger Cub recipe incorrectly required Animal Pen instead of Handcrafting

Email verification UI truncated confirmation text

Candles remained floating at Headhunter event locations after despawn

Unlocking the Quickfooted perk previously caused animation issues during normal walking movement

Fixed splitting a stack on the hotbar, causing half to disappear.



Bazaar Items & Cosmetics

Numerous Bazaar assets failed to appear in the Ancestral Knowledge or Admin Panel after purchase

Clipping or improper placement behavior affected several Bazaar decorations and structures

Incorrect placement and dismantle SFX were assigned to various Bazaar items (e.g. wood items using stone sounds)

Claw Training Emote bundle did not unlock unarmed emote unless granted via Admin Tool

Dye slots on several armor pieces were missing, non-functional, or misconfigured

Weight values were identical across Bazaar pet variants regardless of type (Normal, Alpha, Greater)

Turanian Tiger Cubs incorrectly transformed into default Tiger Cub during revive attempts

Hyrkanian Painted Horse could not be moved into stables and failed to produce dung

Missing collision detected on certain decorations (e.g. Paper Lanterns, Market Round Tent)

Cosmetic naming inconsistencies included 'Eyebrows' listed as two separate words



Purge System

Purge events failed to start under valid basecamp conditions

HUD messages, threat indicators and victory messages for Purge were not localized

Users could reach a negative threat level, preventing progression

Damage could be dealt to caged NPCs before liberation sequence completed

Performance degradation occurred during simultaneous Purge events

FOB spawn logic allowed bases to generate on already-claimed player land

Purge Accountant dialogue failed to trigger correctly in single-player



Crafting & Knowledge UI

Multiple items failed to appear at appropriate crafting stations or under expected subcategories (e.g. Battering Ram, Bazaar items)

Knowledge entries were miscategorized or missing for various unlockables

Post-purchase, many Bazaar items did not unlock properly in Ancestral Knowledge

Invalid or missing dye slot configurations were found across several armor sets



Platform-Specific (PC/Xbox/PS5)

Addressed various crashes during UI navigation, loading screens, or item placement (PC)

Text flickering occurred in account settings at 1600x900 resolution in windowed mode (PC)

Game froze when alt-tabbing or using launcher 'Continue' button (PC)

Level of Detail (LOD) and texture streaming issues occurred in various areas (Xbox)

Ping and player counts were not displayed correctly on Xbox and PlayStation server browsers (PS/Xbox)

Initial login caused crash on dedicated servers after first boot sequence (PS)



Building & Placeables

Snapping, stacking, and collision issues affected a variety of placeables and structural elements

Missing or mismatched placement and dismantling SFX impacted newly added structures

Vanir Cabin and similar foundations had terrain offset issues leading to floating visuals

Certain decorative items and doors could be placed repeatedly in the same location causing overlap

Hanging Blacksmith Sign could not be placed on all wall types



Ambient Life, Smart Objects, and AI

Ambient Thralls failed to interact properly with smart objects such as hookahs

Pathing issues led to ambient NPCs getting stuck in doorways or overlapping paths

Bar Patrons were unable to open doors or resumed unintended interactions after being interrupted

Smart object toggles were missing on multiple Bazaar-related items

Accumulated Thralls stacked in fixed locations or appeared in idle T-pose



AI, Companions & Quests

Forge mobs did not properly despawn when initiating the Forge Fight quest with Freya



Localization & Text

Multiple entries in UI, knowledge panels, and system messages displayed placeholder localization strings

Text labels were inconsistently translated or formatted (e.g. 'Eyebrows', 'Dregts Brazier')

Victory and challenge announcements were untranslated across multiple languages

Incorrect or non-localized messages appeared in event logs and content screens



Miscellaneous & Technical