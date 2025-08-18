🎯 Japanese Learning & Quizzes

・📖 JLPT N3 Quizzes – First N3 intermediate set added!

・🔧 Some menus overlap in the Hiragana and Katakana books that will be fixed soon.



🎴 Cards & Artwork

・🖼️ New Inoshishi & Geisha Card Art

・🖼️ Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – New card (境地 = きょうち = State of Mind)

・💰 Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – Tatami Card Cost reduced 450 → 350



🔊 Sound & Effects

・🔈 Nina Card Attack Sound Lowered

・🎶 Better Sound When Defeated

・🔔 Card Kiba – New Sound



🏮 UI & Battle Improvements

・🆕 Completely New Compact Battle HUD

・⚡ Removed Screen Flashes When Some Cards Are Used



Lots more on the way!

またね！

Light :>