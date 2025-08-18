 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638810 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎯 Japanese Learning & Quizzes
・📖 JLPT N3 Quizzes – First N3 intermediate set added!
・🔧 Some menus overlap in the Hiragana and Katakana books that will be fixed soon.

🎴 Cards & Artwork
・🖼️ New Inoshishi & Geisha Card Art
・🖼️ Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – New card (境地 = きょうち = State of Mind)
・💰 Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – Tatami Card Cost reduced 450 → 350

🔊 Sound & Effects
・🔈 Nina Card Attack Sound Lowered
・🎶 Better Sound When Defeated
・🔔 Card Kiba – New Sound

🏮 UI & Battle Improvements
・🆕 Completely New Compact Battle HUD
・⚡ Removed Screen Flashes When Some Cards Are Used

Lots more on the way!
またね！
Light :>

