🎯 Japanese Learning & Quizzes
・📖 JLPT N3 Quizzes – First N3 intermediate set added!
・🔧 Some menus overlap in the Hiragana and Katakana books that will be fixed soon.
🎴 Cards & Artwork
・🖼️ New Inoshishi & Geisha Card Art
・🖼️ Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – New card (境地 = きょうち = State of Mind)
・💰 Outside Cave (2nd) Card Shop – Tatami Card Cost reduced 450 → 350
🔊 Sound & Effects
・🔈 Nina Card Attack Sound Lowered
・🎶 Better Sound When Defeated
・🔔 Card Kiba – New Sound
🏮 UI & Battle Improvements
・🆕 Completely New Compact Battle HUD
・⚡ Removed Screen Flashes When Some Cards Are Used
Lots more on the way!
またね！
Light :>
