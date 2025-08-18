 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638809 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ATTENTION! Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching for players with German or French Windows languages.
Thank you to everyone who wrote about this problem and waited patiently for it to be resolved! You are the best 🫶

Changed files in this update

Depot 3342401
