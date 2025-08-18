Patch Notes
Balance
- Meganom's hurtbox has been reduced in size and optimized with primitive shapes
- Meganom's weakspot has grown in size and is now a red wound instead of a bubble
- Arcade shell gain has been adjusted to reflect past cycle cursor values
- Early Access Cycle 1 and 2 now award 1 shell per 2.000 score each (up from 1 per 5.000)
Other
- Game now mutes when out of focus
- Introduced a framerate limit slider to options (default 120 fps) to prevent excessive rendering
- Score text in light mode is now white to be more visible
- Discord rich presence now shows additional details like the equipped cursor and currently played cycle
- Updated client icon representing the new cycle
Bugfixes
- Meganom's now spawns on a fixed timer and starts the next song instead of spawning when the next song starts. This change should only be noticable when the game is paused during a run.
- Pausing the game now properly delays boss phases.
- Meganom can no longer be damaged through regular combo hits during final phase stagger, which caused him to give double points when defeated in that way
- Player character and bubbles no longer move or interact with each other while hidden during rhythm game
- Bubbles no longer detach when hit immediately after triggering Meganom's final phase stagger
- Piranhas spawn further away from the player and are less likely to appear out of nowhere
- Combo timer now starts after bubbles have finished moving to fix inconsistent combo break behavior
- Declining or accepting challenges with mouse input no longer triggers a dash
- Hitflash no longer persists into next game
- Piranha debuff no longer persists into hub world
- Fixed some inconsistencies regarding game object positioning in unusual resolutions (WIP)
- Shells are no longer hidden in the Hub World Shop and Arcade
- Past cycles in the arcade now properly use past versions of cursor upgrades
Changed files in this update