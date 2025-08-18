This update moves Cycle 3 into the Hub World Arcade and includes a bunch of small and big fixes, balance and other improvements.



Patch Notes

Balance

- Meganom's hurtbox has been reduced in size and optimized with primitive shapes

- Meganom's weakspot has grown in size and is now a red wound instead of a bubble

- Arcade shell gain has been adjusted to reflect past cycle cursor values

- Early Access Cycle 1 and 2 now award 1 shell per 2.000 score each (up from 1 per 5.000)



Other

- Game now mutes when out of focus

- Introduced a framerate limit slider to options (default 120 fps) to prevent excessive rendering

- Score text in light mode is now white to be more visible

- Discord rich presence now shows additional details like the equipped cursor and currently played cycle

- Updated client icon representing the new cycle



Bugfixes

- Meganom's now spawns on a fixed timer and starts the next song instead of spawning when the next song starts. This change should only be noticable when the game is paused during a run.

- Pausing the game now properly delays boss phases.

- Meganom can no longer be damaged through regular combo hits during final phase stagger, which caused him to give double points when defeated in that way

- Player character and bubbles no longer move or interact with each other while hidden during rhythm game

- Bubbles no longer detach when hit immediately after triggering Meganom's final phase stagger

- Piranhas spawn further away from the player and are less likely to appear out of nowhere

- Combo timer now starts after bubbles have finished moving to fix inconsistent combo break behavior

- Declining or accepting challenges with mouse input no longer triggers a dash

- Hitflash no longer persists into next game

- Piranha debuff no longer persists into hub world

- Fixed some inconsistencies regarding game object positioning in unusual resolutions (WIP)

- Shells are no longer hidden in the Hub World Shop and Arcade

- Past cycles in the arcade now properly use past versions of cursor upgrades