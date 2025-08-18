 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638692 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:46:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for purchasing and experiencing our game!

As the product is still in Early Access, there may be some bugs and deficiencies. We welcome your feedback so we can do our best to continuously fix and improve the game content.

For the current version, we have made the following fixes and adjustments:

  • Fixed the vending machine collection quest issue.
  • Modified the issue with the ambulance cooldown timer after going offline.
  • Fixed an issue where items in the warehouse could not be sold.
  • Fixed some display issues.


If you encounter any other issues during gameplay, or have suggestions and feedback, please feel free to join our Discord channel or leave a message in the Steam discussion forum. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Sincerely,
The Development Team

