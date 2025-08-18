Fixed the vending machine collection quest issue.



Modified the issue with the ambulance cooldown timer after going offline.



Fixed an issue where items in the warehouse could not be sold.



Fixed some display issues.



Thank you for purchasing and experiencing our game!As the product is still in Early Access, there may be some bugs and deficiencies. We welcome your feedback so we can do our best to continuously fix and improve the game content.For the current version, we have made the following fixes and adjustments:If you encounter any other issues during gameplay, or have suggestions and feedback, please feel free to join our Discord channel or leave a message in the Steam discussion forum. Thank you for your understanding and support!Sincerely,The Development Team