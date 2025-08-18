This patch makes fundemental changes to the way in which model LODs are rendered, making major performance gains especially in the larger areas of the game. With this, we've upgraded the game engine. Save games and other settings are not affected by this update.
We've also fixed some UI bugs, especially for when some elements would stay on screen when grabbing pickups.
It has also been brought to our attention that security mitigations in Windows 11 can sigficantly alter performance in GEORGIE-YOLKIE ENHANCED. To turn off these features, please visit the Microsoft guide if this applies to you;
https://support.microsoft.com/en-gb/windows/options-to-optimize-gaming-performance-in-windows-11-a255f612-2949-4373-a566-ff6f3f474613
We have tested this ourselves on production machines and we've noticed up to a 40% difference in framerates which is major. Let's hope Microsoft addresses this in 25H2.
-Upgraded Engine version to 6.2
-Optimized Mesh LOD levels, further improving performance
-Fixed bug where some UI elements would stay on screen (e.g when picking up a game cart)
