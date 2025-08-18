VR
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Environment settings: fixed being unable to turn “white backlight” off again until new environment is selected
- Fixed Online Users menu not detaching properly
- Fixed SubD errors occurring when previewing loop additions under certain conditions
- Collab: fixed losing other user’s avatar and UI updates after recovering from connection issues
- Can now grab Collab rooms from the clipboard in file manager
- Saving a room as a sketch/duplicate room no longer renames the original room
- Can now remove access from shared room in Online Users list in VR
Screen Collab
🚀 Features & Improvements
- The selection tool now respects item grouping by default. Press Ctrl+A to disable this, or press V to re-enable.
- Added ability to reorder layers
- Added box selection mode under Ctrl+Click
- When importing, added button to return to home orientation, locate import preview, recalculate model centre and reset transforms
- Made adjustments to default layer for imports
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed visual issues with sketch axes
GS 6.5.300
