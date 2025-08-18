VR



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Environment settings: fixed being unable to turn “white backlight” off again until new environment is selected

- Fixed Online Users menu not detaching properly

- Fixed SubD errors occurring when previewing loop additions under certain conditions

- Collab: fixed losing other user’s avatar and UI updates after recovering from connection issues

- Can now grab Collab rooms from the clipboard in file manager

- Saving a room as a sketch/duplicate room no longer renames the original room

- Can now remove access from shared room in Online Users list in VR



Screen Collab



🚀 Features & Improvements



- The selection tool now respects item grouping by default. Press Ctrl+A to disable this, or press V to re-enable.

- Added ability to reorder layers

- Added box selection mode under Ctrl+Click

- When importing, added button to return to home orientation, locate import preview, recalculate model centre and reset transforms

- Made adjustments to default layer for imports



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed visual issues with sketch axes