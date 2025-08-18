 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638581 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:26:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Competition editor


The "Bracket" section now uses tabs, making it easier to edit individual bracket items without scrolling through a long list.



Stadiums

Added an "Images" column to the stadium table.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
