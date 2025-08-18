New:

Added Instant Summoning ability visual effect



Changes:

Instant Summoning: At the end of your turn, if you have no cards in your hand, summon this creature from your deck to the battlefield



Increased levels of experience required to next levels about 220%. This ensures that even with all experience boost you cannot longer reach the max level in too few days of play. Experience gained still unchanged



Decreased Diamonds gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%



Decreased Gems/essence gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%



Decreased rewards gained from Multiplayer Private from 35% to 10%



Decreased rewards gained from Singleplayer Relaxed from 50% to 25%



Decreased minimum level required for Multiplayer League from 7 to 5



Improvements:

Improved Anti-Cheat System



Improved Singleplayer Ranked score system: now score boost is granted also when the leaderboard counts a few players. This change will be effective on the next season



Fixes:

Fixed Abandoned Fortress tree wind speed



Fixed Blessing selection on Dark maze mode



Fixed rewards delayed too much in some scenario when match is ended, overlapping with ending stats animation



Hi everyone, in this patch, we've made a number of general balance adjustments to the game experience in order to provide a fair compromise for all players.