 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19638574 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone, in this patch, we've made a number of general balance adjustments to the game experience in order to provide a fair compromise for all players.

New:


  • Added Instant Summoning ability visual effect


Changes:


  • Instant Summoning: At the end of your turn, if you have no cards in your hand, summon this creature from your deck to the battlefield
  • Increased levels of experience required to next levels about 220%. This ensures that even with all experience boost you cannot longer reach the max level in too few days of play. Experience gained still unchanged
  • Decreased Diamonds gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%
  • Decreased Gems/essence gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%
  • Decreased rewards gained from Multiplayer Private from 35% to 10%
  • Decreased rewards gained from Singleplayer Relaxed from 50% to 25%
  • Decreased minimum level required for Multiplayer League from 7 to 5


Improvements:


  • Improved Anti-Cheat System
  • Improved Singleplayer Ranked score system: now score boost is granted also when the leaderboard counts a few players. This change will be effective on the next season


Fixes:


  • Fixed Abandoned Fortress tree wind speed
  • Fixed Blessing selection on Dark maze mode
  • Fixed rewards delayed too much in some scenario when match is ended, overlapping with ending stats animation

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2842431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link