Hi everyone, in this patch, we've made a number of general balance adjustments to the game experience in order to provide a fair compromise for all players.
New:
- Added Instant Summoning ability visual effect
Changes:
- Instant Summoning: At the end of your turn, if you have no cards in your hand, summon this creature from your deck to the battlefield
- Increased levels of experience required to next levels about 220%. This ensures that even with all experience boost you cannot longer reach the max level in too few days of play. Experience gained still unchanged
- Decreased Diamonds gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%
- Decreased Gems/essence gained from Dark Maze mode by about 50%
- Decreased rewards gained from Multiplayer Private from 35% to 10%
- Decreased rewards gained from Singleplayer Relaxed from 50% to 25%
- Decreased minimum level required for Multiplayer League from 7 to 5
Improvements:
- Improved Anti-Cheat System
- Improved Singleplayer Ranked score system: now score boost is granted also when the leaderboard counts a few players. This change will be effective on the next season
Fixes:
- Fixed Abandoned Fortress tree wind speed
- Fixed Blessing selection on Dark maze mode
- Fixed rewards delayed too much in some scenario when match is ended, overlapping with ending stats animation
Changed files in this update