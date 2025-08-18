Hi, there!



New Mechanic:

Pressing SPACE now activates engine afterburner (similar to Reactor/Processor overdrive).

Research & Upgrades:

Increased research power gained per achievement (Black Hole, Star, Cloud) from +5 to +10 .

Laboratory research point production increased by 50% .

Part power progression per level is now steeper: +1%, +3%, +6%, etc. At max level 20, a part will now be almost 3x stronger (+290% instead of +95%) .



Resources:

Base vacuum radius increased by 25% .

Dismantling old parts now refunds 90% of resources (up from 80%).

Resource yield from destroyed (lost) ship parts increased from 25% to 50%.

Miscellaneous:

Bull’s “Horns” now start at level 10 .

Goo: base speed and health reduced by 25% , kinetic and radioactive defenses lowered by ~20%.

Fixed several bugs in the ship constructor.

Game now automatically switches to the constructor at the start for initial customization.

Enemy Weakness Tips:

Asteroids – Vulnerabilities vary by type. Thermal damage is the most effective overall, while Radiation is the weakest. Pirates – Weak to Corrosion, also vulnerable to Electromagnetic damage. Cultists – Weak to Electromagnetic damage. Slimes – Extremely weak to Radiation, but almost immune to Corrosion.

A huge thank you to everyone for your feedback, support, and care — it really inspires me to keep moving forward and deliver even better content for you!