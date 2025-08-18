Hi, there!
New Mechanic:
Pressing SPACE now activates engine afterburner (similar to Reactor/Processor overdrive).
Research & Upgrades:
Increased research power gained per achievement (Black Hole, Star, Cloud) from +5 to +10.
Laboratory research point production increased by 50%.
Part power progression per level is now steeper: +1%, +3%, +6%, etc.
At max level 20, a part will now be almost 3x stronger (+290% instead of +95%).
Resources:
Base vacuum radius increased by 25%.
Dismantling old parts now refunds 90% of resources (up from 80%).
Resource yield from destroyed (lost) ship parts increased from 25% to 50%.
Miscellaneous:
Bull’s “Horns” now start at level 10.
Goo: base speed and health reduced by 25%, kinetic and radioactive defenses lowered by ~20%.
Fixed several bugs in the ship constructor.
Game now automatically switches to the constructor at the start for initial customization.
Enemy Weakness Tips:
Asteroids – Vulnerabilities vary by type. Thermal damage is the most effective overall, while Radiation is the weakest.
Pirates – Weak to Corrosion, also vulnerable to Electromagnetic damage.
Cultists – Weak to Electromagnetic damage.
Slimes – Extremely weak to Radiation, but almost immune to Corrosion.
A huge thank you to everyone for your feedback, support, and care — it really inspires me to keep moving forward and deliver even better content for you!
