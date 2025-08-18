 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19638556 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, there!

New Mechanic:

  • Pressing SPACE now activates engine afterburner (similar to Reactor/Processor overdrive).

Research & Upgrades:

  • Increased research power gained per achievement (Black Hole, Star, Cloud) from +5 to +10.

  • Laboratory research point production increased by 50%.

  • Part power progression per level is now steeper: +1%, +3%, +6%, etc.

    • At max level 20, a part will now be almost 3x stronger (+290% instead of +95%).

Resources:

  • Base vacuum radius increased by 25%.

  • Dismantling old parts now refunds 90% of resources (up from 80%).

  • Resource yield from destroyed (lost) ship parts increased from 25% to 50%.

Miscellaneous:

  • Bull’s “Horns” now start at level 10.

  • Goo: base speed and health reduced by 25%, kinetic and radioactive defenses lowered by ~20%.

  • Fixed several bugs in the ship constructor.

  • Game now automatically switches to the constructor at the start for initial customization.

Enemy Weakness Tips:

  1. Asteroids – Vulnerabilities vary by type. Thermal damage is the most effective overall, while Radiation is the weakest.

  2. Pirates – Weak to Corrosion, also vulnerable to Electromagnetic damage.

  3. Cultists – Weak to Electromagnetic damage.

  4. Slimes – Extremely weak to Radiation, but almost immune to Corrosion.

A huge thank you to everyone for your feedback, support, and care — it really inspires me to keep moving forward and deliver even better content for you!

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2899931
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2899932
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2899933
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link