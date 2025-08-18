New round of improvements is here! Thank you all for all the feedback so far <3
Features and improvements
- Added Linux builds
- NPC bottom tab, and removed them from map
- Adding more tool tips to the UI to keep consistency
- Separate structures & substrates stores
- Improve request ui
- Added forager de-spawn by damage state
- Tutorializing works started
Bugs fixes
- Mushkin bored ui was not showing the progress for de-spawn
- Nutrients do not reset after starting new game in the same run
- Mushkin stats tool tip sometimes gets cut in the bottom
- Missing functionality on the frochest
- Boredom timer visuals don't match timer for de-spawn
- other...
Changed files in this update