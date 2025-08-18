Features and improvements

Added Linux builds



NPC bottom tab, and removed them from map



Adding more tool tips to the UI to keep consistency



Separate structures & substrates stores



Improve request ui



Added forager de-spawn by damage state



Tutorializing works started



Bugs fixes

Mushkin bored ui was not showing the progress for de-spawn



Nutrients do not reset after starting new game in the same run



Mushkin stats tool tip sometimes gets cut in the bottom



Missing functionality on the frochest



Boredom timer visuals don't match timer for de-spawn



other...



New round of improvements is here! Thank you all for all the feedback so far <3