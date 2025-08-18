 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638521 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New round of improvements is here! Thank you all for all the feedback so far <3

Features and improvements

  • Added Linux builds
  • NPC bottom tab, and removed them from map
  • Adding more tool tips to the UI to keep consistency
  • Separate structures & substrates stores
  • Improve request ui
  • Added forager de-spawn by damage state
  • Tutorializing works started


Bugs fixes


  • Mushkin bored ui was not showing the progress for de-spawn
  • Nutrients do not reset after starting new game in the same run
  • Mushkin stats tool tip sometimes gets cut in the bottom
  • Missing functionality on the frochest
  • Boredom timer visuals don't match timer for de-spawn
  • other...

Changed files in this update

