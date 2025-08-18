Welcome to Version 1.02! New elements will continue to emerge each month, for the West is a living place.
August's update is now live:
Now we get to enjoy a little more Doggins, as we get a glimpse into the catacombs and *maybe* discover the answer to one of the game's mysteries
Just a smidge more music in the game.
Something which was challenging was made super-easy in the last update, but now it's somewhat challenging again. Life's too short for games to also be too short.
Myriad fixes!
Changed files in this update