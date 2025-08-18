 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638519 Edited 18 August 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome to Version 1.02! New elements will continue to emerge each month, for the West is a living place.

August's update is now live:

  • Now we get to enjoy a little more Doggins, as we get a glimpse into the catacombs and *maybe* discover the answer to one of the game's mysteries

  • Just a smidge more music in the game.

  • Something which was challenging was made super-easy in the last update, but now it's somewhat challenging again. Life's too short for games to also be too short.

  • Myriad fixes!

