Changes:
* New custom server and offline modes available.
* Custom server binaries available in install directory.
* Realm modifier: hardcore mode (only available in custom server and offline modes).
Issues fixed:
* Fixed item stat budget bug. Most items will have more stats now.
v0.3.3
