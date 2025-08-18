 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19638170 Edited 18 August 2025 – 11:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
* New custom server and offline modes available.
* Custom server binaries available in install directory.
* Realm modifier: hardcore mode (only available in custom server and offline modes).
Issues fixed:
* Fixed item stat budget bug. Most items will have more stats now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2506441
