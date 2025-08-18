 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 PEAK Marvel Rivals THE FINALS Cyberpunk 2077
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 August 2025 Build 19638153 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Virtue now has energy magazine that will self recharge.

This will be the damage multiplier for Ultra Slash Attack (Right Click)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2762481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link