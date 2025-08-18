 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19637954 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another patch of new stuff and changes.
I have received suggestions about soul perks for keeping items and shop upgrades. I do like these and will probably implement them in the near future.

New

  • New Soul perk you can purchase. Buying this perk allows you to automatically make breakthroughs.
  • Clicking an item in the collection log should now open a window with details.


Changes
  • Buffed forging Xp and increase puppet crafting output by 4, thought this 4x multiplier does not affect Xp.

  • Fixed UI being incorrect with new max levels.

  • Ancient mine should now reset on reincarnation.

  • Small set display window was missing soul talisman, has now been added.

  • Fixed some problems with hp display and dying in combat.

  • Fixed a problem where soul activity was sometimes stopped after calculating the afk progress.

