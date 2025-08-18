I have received suggestions about soul perks for keeping items and shop upgrades. I do like these and will probably implement them in the near future.
New
- New Soul perk you can purchase. Buying this perk allows you to automatically make breakthroughs.
- Clicking an item in the collection log should now open a window with details.
Changes
- Buffed forging Xp and increase puppet crafting output by 4, thought this 4x multiplier does not affect Xp.
- Fixed UI being incorrect with new max levels.
- Ancient mine should now reset on reincarnation.
- Small set display window was missing soul talisman, has now been added.
- Fixed some problems with hp display and dying in combat.
- Fixed a problem where soul activity was sometimes stopped after calculating the afk progress.
Changed files in this update