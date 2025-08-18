New

New Soul perk you can purchase. Buying this perk allows you to automatically make breakthroughs.



Clicking an item in the collection log should now open a window with details.



Buffed forging Xp and increase puppet crafting output by 4, thought this 4x multiplier does not affect Xp.





Fixed UI being incorrect with new max levels.





Ancient mine should now reset on reincarnation.





Small set display window was missing soul talisman, has now been added.





Fixed some problems with hp display and dying in combat.





Fixed a problem where soul activity was sometimes stopped after calculating the afk progress.





Greetings fellow cultivators. Here is another patch of new stuff and changes.I have received suggestions about soul perks for keeping items and shop upgrades. I do like these and will probably implement them in the near future.Changes