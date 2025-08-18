New Runes: Gul (Rerolls, Infinite); Anh (Damage To Injured), Unh (Damage to Elites) and Onh (Damage to Healthy), Yiln (Additional Rune Slots, Reworked)

Abilities are now acquired one character level earlier.

Extended Normal Rituals now last until Tier 10 (up from Tier 5), allowing players to more efficiently farm resources and scrolls from these locations especially when combined with beneficial Ritual Modifiers.

Extended Dark Rituals now have one additional boss in their spawning pool.

Skipping Exceptional items now grants 2 reroll tokens and skipping Ancient items grants 3.

Runes will now drop even if the player has filled all available Rune Slots. Picking up a Rune this way will automatically grant one Reroll Token. No need to save that last Rune Slot for rerolls anymore.

Runes that change Ability Damage Type can now be used multiple times.

Staggered Damage from a single source can no longer exceed a character’s maximum health. This does not affect the total amount of Staggered Damage that a character can accumulate.

Losing a life or leveling up now removes all accumulated Staggered Damage.

\[EXPERIMENTAL] Added an option to change game speed to 1x, 1.5x, or 2x. Separate keybinds can be used during gameplay to change the speed without having to enter the menu. On lower end machines increased game speed might cause performance issues and physics bugs.