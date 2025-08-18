 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19637719 Edited 18 August 2025 – 11:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
/// Additional Features ///

- Added українська(Ukrainian) localization.

/// Changes ///

- Updated Credits screen.

/// FUTURE UPDATE WORKPOINTS ///

- We are aware that some Simplified Chinese localization text is inaccurate or not displaying correctly. This will be addressed in a future patch.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3389441
  • Loading history…
