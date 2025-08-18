/// Additional Features ///
- Added українська(Ukrainian) localization.
/// Changes ///
- Updated Credits screen.
/// FUTURE UPDATE WORKPOINTS ///
- We are aware that some Simplified Chinese localization text is inaccurate or not displaying correctly. This will be addressed in a future patch.
- XENOBREAKERS: CTD v1.02.2 -
